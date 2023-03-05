 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘olive branch’ to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sparks massive reaction

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

King Charles ‘olive branch’ to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sparks massive reaction
King Charles ‘olive branch’ to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sparks massive reaction

King Charles reported “olive branch” to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by allowing them to stay at Buckingham Palace when they visit Britain in future after Frogmore Cottage eviction, has sparked massive reaction.

The monarch will offer the California-based royal couple a Buckingham Palace apartment when they visit UK after kicking them out of Frogmore Cottage, The Mail on Sunday has disclosed.

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “Correct decision by the king”

Another said, “Good, no matter what, they're still family.”

“Seems more than fair,” commented another.

The fourth said, “No let them pay for their own place to stay!”

The use of Frogmore Cottage was a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, and they refurbished it at a reported cost of £2.4 million ($2.9 million).

It has now been offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles III´s disgraced brother.

"We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for the US-based couple said, without providing further details.

More From Entertainment:

Here’s the real reason Camilla accepting title ‘Queen’ will hurt her popularity

Here’s the real reason Camilla accepting title ‘Queen’ will hurt her popularity
DK from K-pop group Seventeen faces backlash from fans

DK from K-pop group Seventeen faces backlash from fans
Chris Rock mocks Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s marriage in Netflix comedy special

Chris Rock mocks Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s marriage in Netflix comedy special
CONFIRMED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry officially receive King Charles coronation invitation

CONFIRMED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry officially receive King Charles coronation invitation
Justin Bieber posts first snap with wife Hailey Bieber amid feud with Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber posts first snap with wife Hailey Bieber amid feud with Selena Gomez
Prince Harry reeks of ‘self-deception and hypocrisy’

Prince Harry reeks of ‘self-deception and hypocrisy’
Chris Rock finally addresses Will Smith Oscars Slapgate: ‘I’m not a victim’

Chris Rock finally addresses Will Smith Oscars Slapgate: ‘I’m not a victim’
Adidas mulls to burn $500M unsold Yeezys amid Kanye West split

Adidas mulls to burn $500M unsold Yeezys amid Kanye West split
David Beckham avoids risks damaging Beckham ‘brand’ as he invites Brooklyn to Paris

David Beckham avoids risks damaging Beckham ‘brand’ as he invites Brooklyn to Paris
'GMA3' fans press Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes replacements to remain on the show

'GMA3' fans press Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes replacements to remain on the show
Ryan Reynolds on the fence about ‘Free Guy’ sequel

Ryan Reynolds on the fence about ‘Free Guy’ sequel