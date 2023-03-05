Prince Harry reeks of ‘self-deception and hypocrisy’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been accused of reeking ‘from head to toe’ of “self-deception and hypocrisy.”



Royal commentator and author Tom Bower brought these admissions to light, according to The Sun.

He accused Prince Harry of “Reeking of self-deception and hypocrisy,” following the broadcast as it “was yet another shot to assert his moral superiority and settle scores.”

One engineered “to win sympathy, Harry has distorted history and his relationships. Everyone in his family is a villain.”

“While wanting to sound a hero, many listeners will reflect that Harry has cast himself in a terrible light, as pathetic, vengeful and not very intelligent.”