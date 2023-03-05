Justin Bieber posts first snap with wife Hailey Bieber amid feud with Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber turned to his social media account and shared fun glimpses from his star-studded 29th birthday party on Saturday.

The STAY crooner, who turned 29 on March 1, shared his first pictures with his wife Hailey Bieber since she reportedly reignited her longstanding feud with Selena Gomez, who he dated on and off for eight years.

While Justin has remained silent over the widespread feud rumours, he dropped snaps from colorful birthday party on Instagram

In the shared pictures, Hailey can be seen standing beside Justin, donning an oversized black jacket, as the Peaches singer chats with Don Toliver.

The snaps also feature Billie Eilish, The Kid LAROI, Leon Bridges and other celebrities roaming around the couple's yard.



Netizens flooded Justin's comment section with trolls over his facial expressions with Hailey versus his friends. Many pointed out that he 'isn't smiling' in any snaps with Hailey while another wrote that he “looks happy to be around everyone else but her.”

Justin’s post comes after Hailey shared a PDA-filled birthday tribute for him. Much to fans’ surprise, the Instagram tribute went ‘unliked’ by the Love Yourself singer earlier this week.