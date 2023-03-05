Disney apologises to subscribers following postponed premiere of ‘Finding Michael’

 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Disney recently had to apologise to fans for the delay to its much-glorified documentary Finding Michael, following online criticism.

Spencer Matthews, a familiar reality TV personality in the UK, had been doing the publicity tours for the doc, which he presents about the search for his missing elder brother on Everest. The documentary was due for launch on Friday March 3.

However, when the show failed to appear on the streaming platform, he was forced to take to Instagram to apologize for the delay, saying “the date had shifted” but giving no reason for the move.

“We’re sorry that the debut date for Finding Michael has shifted on Disney+.

“We will let you know as soon as we have new timings for its launch. This will be in the near future. Thanks for your patience.”

Conjecture suggests that the documentary – telling the story of Michael Matthews’s disappearance in 1999 following his success in the summit of Everest – includes footage of dead bodies found on the mountain, and that this has caused eleventh-hour editing work.

However indignant fans have been threatening to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions following the delay. Many have pointed out that the changes could have been made long before the premiere date.

