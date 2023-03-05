 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
Web Desk

Suga from BTS shows support for J-Hope’s new song

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

The pair joined in on the On the Street dance challenge together
The pair joined in on the 'On the Street' dance challenge together 

K-pop group BTS’ Suga shows his support for bandmate J-Hope on his new single On the Street. The rapper expressed his support by joining the On the Street dance challenge.

Their agency BigHit Entertainment posted a video where the two members can be seen dancing together to the song. The post included a short caption: "Where Hobi and SUGA are walking is the direction we will look together."

The track is a collaboration with American rapper J. Cole and went on to sweep global charts hours after its release. It comes after the announcement that J-Hope has begun the process of enlisting in the military, like BTS' eldest member Jin.

The single refers back to J-Hope’s rookie days as a performer as he sings about his past, present and future as an artist. The song is meant to be a special gift for his fans to comfort them as he prepares for his enlistment.

