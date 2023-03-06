 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth II believed tiaras 'suit' Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Queen Elizabeth II invited Meghan Marke to try one of her tiaras for the wedding day.

The ‘Suits’ star, who prepared to tie the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, was given an opportunity to wear Her Majesty’s headpiece.

Sharing details from the day when he and Meghan were called at the Palace, Harry notes: “We walked into Granny’s private dressing room, right next to her bedroom, a space I’d never been in. Along with Granny was a jewelry expert, an eminent historian who knew the lineage of each stone in the royal collection. Also present was Granny’s dresser and confidante, Angela.”

“Five tiaras were arrayed on a table, and Granny directed Meg to try on each one before a full-length mirror. I stood behind, watching. One was all emeralds. One was aquamarines. Each was more dazzlingly stunning than the last. Each took my breath. I wasn’t the only one. Granny said to Meg quite tenderly: Tiaras suit you. Meg melted. Thank you, Ma’am,” he added.

Her Majesty then helped Meghan pick a tiara for her wedding scheduled in May.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle was told Queen aide was 'too busy' to give her wedding ornament

Meghan Markle was told Queen aide was 'too busy' to give her wedding ornament
Dua Lipa's father resembles George Clooney

Dua Lipa's father resembles George Clooney

Chris Rock makes fun of Meghan Markle's racism claims about royal family

Chris Rock makes fun of Meghan Markle's racism claims about royal family
Prince Harry takes a veiled jibe at royal family

Prince Harry takes a veiled jibe at royal family
Meghan Markle 'could not' wear wedding veil due to 'divorcée' status

Meghan Markle 'could not' wear wedding veil due to 'divorcée' status
Prince Harry admits Meghan Markle likes to 'grab' his beard

Prince Harry admits Meghan Markle likes to 'grab' his beard
Prince Harry talks 'forbidden' Army 'beard' rule that came in way of wedding

Prince Harry talks 'forbidden' Army 'beard' rule that came in way of wedding
Fede Alvarez finalises young cast for ninth 'Alien' movie: Check out

Fede Alvarez finalises young cast for ninth 'Alien' movie: Check out
Gigi Hadid speaks on co-parenting with ex Zayn Malik and that she's 'Glad to Be a Young Mum'

Gigi Hadid speaks on co-parenting with ex Zayn Malik and that she's 'Glad to Be a Young Mum'

Kelsea Ballerini sings songs inspired by Morgan Evans divorce in 'Saturday Night Live' debut

Kelsea Ballerini sings songs inspired by Morgan Evans divorce in 'Saturday Night Live' debut
John Travolta pays homage to late 'Speed Kills' co-star, Tom Sizemore: He was 'an excellent character actor'

John Travolta pays homage to late 'Speed Kills' co-star, Tom Sizemore: He was 'an excellent character actor'
Avril Lavigne and Halsey grab eyeballs with edgy looks at Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week

Avril Lavigne and Halsey grab eyeballs with edgy looks at Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week