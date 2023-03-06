LHC to hear Imran Khan's bail pleas in three cases including Toshakhana today

View of the LHC building. — LHC website

PTI chief has applied for bail in cases registered in Islamabad.

Imran Khan approached LHC for bail in Toshakhana on Sunday.

Police had visited Khan's Zaman Park residence to implement court orders.

LAHORE: Former prime minister Imran Khan has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for protective bail in three FIRs including the Toshakhana case.

According to Khan’s lawyer Azhar Siddique, the bail pleas were filed at the Chief Justice House on Sunday, adding that LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has fixed the petitions for hearing today.

The counsel shared that they have applied for bail in the two cases registered against the PTI chief at Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station and Toshkhana case.

Two separate cases against the PTI chief were registered at the Ramna Police Station after the vandalism at Judicial Complex and Islamabad High Court during Khan’s appearance last week.



The PTI chief approached the LHC for bail after a showdown between the authorities and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Khan’s Zaman Park residence on Sunday.

Interestingly, Khan's chief of staff Senator Shibli Faraz, while receiving the arrest warrant of his boss, had claimed that the PTI chief was not at his Zaman Park residence.

But hours later, the deposed prime minister — who was ousted from power in April last year — vented his rage while addressing party workers and supporters at his residence in Lahore who participated in the "Jail Bharo Tehreek" (court arrest movement).

PTI Chairman Imran Khan came down hard on the “state institutions” amid the arrest controversy.

In his fiery speech, the PTI chairman said that he had neither kneeled before any institution or person nor would let the nation do so.

Khan's appearance came amid a swarm of PTI workers gathered at Zaman Park after the Islamabad police arrived at his Lahore residence to make his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

On February 28, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal of an Islamabad court issued the former prime minister's non-bailable arrest warrant for continuously failing to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.

As per court orders Islamabad Police team, led by a superintendent of police, had visited Zaman Park to implement the arrest warrant.