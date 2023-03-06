Toshakhana case: Verdict reserved on Imran Khan's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant

PTI Chairman Imran Khan raises his hands during a press conference in this undated photo. — AFP/File

Imran Khan seeks suspension of arrest warrants in Toshakhana case.

Lawyer says PTI chief was at his residence when police arrived.

Imran Khan could have approached IHC, remarks judge.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan against the suspension of his non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

During today’s hearing, Khan’s lawyers Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam and Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the court.

Bukhari contended that his client has always followed court orders. While Imam argued that if Imran Khan is willing to appear then the police cannot arrest him.

At this, the judge remarked that the PTI chief could have approached the Islamabad High Court for the suspension of the warrant.

However, Imam told the judge that they want the sessions court to suspend the warrant. While Bukhari added that the PTI chief was at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

“Imran Khan wants to know a way he can appear in court,” said Bukhari.

Imam added that a private complaint was registered against the PTI chief under the Election Act 2017. He argued that usually arrest warrants are not issued on a private complaint and urged the court to suspend the warrants.

The judge remarked that the PTI chief’s lawyer had informed them that their client will not appear in court.

The judge then reserved the verdict on the petition.

On February 28, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued the former prime minister's non-bailable arrest warrant for continuously failing to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.

As per court orders Islamabad Police team on Sunday, led by a superintendent of police, had visited Zaman Park to implement the arrest warrant. But failed to do so.

The PTI chief has also approached the Lahore High Court today for post-arrest bail in the case.