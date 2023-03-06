 
pakistan
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Toshakhana case: Verdict reserved on Imran Khan's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Monday Mar 06, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan raises his hands during a press conference in this undated photo. — AFP/File
PTI Chairman Imran Khan raises his hands during a press conference in this undated photo. — AFP/File 

  • Imran Khan seeks suspension of arrest warrants in Toshakhana case.
  • Lawyer says PTI chief was at his residence when police arrived.
  • Imran Khan could have approached IHC, remarks judge.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan against the suspension of his non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

During today’s hearing, Khan’s lawyers Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam and Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the court.

Bukhari contended that his client has always followed court orders. While Imam argued that if Imran Khan is willing to appear then the police cannot arrest him.

At this, the judge remarked that the PTI chief could have approached the Islamabad High Court for the suspension of the warrant.

However, Imam told the judge that they want the sessions court to suspend the warrant. While Bukhari added that the PTI chief was at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

“Imran Khan wants to know a way he can appear in court,” said Bukhari.

Imam added that a private complaint was registered against the PTI chief under the Election Act 2017. He argued that usually arrest warrants are not issued on a private complaint and urged the court to suspend the warrants.

The judge remarked that the PTI chief’s lawyer had informed them that their client will not appear in court.

The judge then reserved the verdict on the petition.

On February 28, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued the former prime minister's non-bailable arrest warrant for continuously failing to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.

As per court orders Islamabad Police team on Sunday, led by a superintendent of police, had visited Zaman Park to implement the arrest warrant. But failed to do so.

The PTI chief has also approached the Lahore High Court today for post-arrest bail in the case. 

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Fire erupts at camp outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

WATCH: Fire erupts at camp outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence
Holiday announced in Lahore on March 11

Holiday announced in Lahore on March 11
9 Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Bolan 'suicide' blast

9 Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Bolan 'suicide' blast
LHC to hear Imran Khan's bail pleas today in three cases including Toshakhana

LHC to hear Imran Khan's bail pleas today in three cases including Toshakhana
Karachi LG polls: PPP, JI secure equal number of seats

Karachi LG polls: PPP, JI secure equal number of seats
Qatar assures ‘complete support’ for Pakistan’s development agenda

Qatar assures ‘complete support’ for Pakistan’s development agenda
PEMRA bans broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches ‘with immediate effect’

PEMRA bans broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches ‘with immediate effect’
Bilawal warns of quitting ministries ‘if promises to flood victims not fulfilled’

Bilawal warns of quitting ministries ‘if promises to flood victims not fulfilled’
Fazal seeks postponement of elections in Punjab, KP amid security concerns

Fazal seeks postponement of elections in Punjab, KP amid security concerns
Imran Khan comes down hard on ‘institutions’ amid arrest controversy

Imran Khan comes down hard on ‘institutions’ amid arrest controversy
PM Shehbaz to share Pakistan's perspective on socio-economic challenges in UN conference

PM Shehbaz to share Pakistan's perspective on socio-economic challenges in UN conference
DC Lahore’s refusal to issue NOC for Aurat March challenged in LHC

DC Lahore’s refusal to issue NOC for Aurat March challenged in LHC