Monday Mar 06 2023
Justin Bieber makes surprise appearance for fans at Rolling Loud festival

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Justin Bieber performed at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles Saturday night, March 4th, 2023, amid ongoing drama between his wife, Hailey Bieber, and ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The Peaches crooner made a surprise appearance during the Los Angeles music festival and fans erupted in cheers when he hopped onstage to join Don Toliver in singing their new song, Private Landing, via Page Six.

According to the concertgoer that told the outlet, the singer’s performance was “amazing” and that “the crowd was going crazy for him.”

The surprise appearance came just days after Justin cancelled the remainder of his Justice World Tour dates with no explanation.

Speculations emerged that the cancellation may have been due to the Baby hitmaker’s mental health struggles and his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022.

However, since the Love Yourself singer appeared healthy and energetic during the weekend, it sparked rumours that he pulled the plug on his last set of shows due to all the backlash Hailey has been getting for appearing to bully Gomez, 30, online.

In January, Hailey, 26, posted a since-deleted TikTok in which she, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye mouthed the audio, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”

Social media users suspected the video was referring to Gomez, who, at the time, had just opened up about being body-shamed. The Same Old Love singer replied to a fan comment, “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.”

However, while Hailey denied that the clip had anything to do with the Only Murders in the Building actress, she got herself under fire for another supposed diss.

“I accidentally laminated my eyebrows too much,” Gomez admitted to her Instagram followers at the time in a selfie-style video.

Shortly thereafter, Kylie Jenner shared a photo of her own eyebrows and wrote, “this was an accident?” She then posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Hailey that showed them zooming in on their brows.

Hailey and Jenner, 25, were quickly branded “mean girls,” even though Kylie insisted that her posts were not about Gomez.

