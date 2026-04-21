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Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz fuel dating buzz with intImate London moment

Zoë Kravitz has previously been linked with Penn Badgley, Karl Glusman and Channing Tatum

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 21, 2026

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz fuel dating buzz with intImate London moment
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz fuel dating buzz with intImate London moment

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are once again making headlines as romance rumours around them continue to grow.

The two were recently spotted sharing a kiss in London and the pictures quickly caught fans’ attention.

Harry was seen visiting Zoë at a central London hotel and as he was leaving, he leaned into her car and kissed her.

This moment has made many believe that their bond is more than just friendship.

Rumours about the lovebirds first started last summer when they were seen walking together in Rome, looking close and comfortable.

Since then, they have been seen together a few times, always appearing relaxed and happy in each other’s company, though neither of them has confirmed anything publicly.

Zoë has previously been linked with Penn Badgley, Karl Glusman and Channing Tatum.

Whereas Harry has also been connected to Olivia Wilde and Taylor Swift.

While his personal life is getting attention, Harry is also having a strong year in music, with successful songs and many upcoming shows keeping him busy.

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