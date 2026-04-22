‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ cuts Sydney Sweeney and others’ cameos

The long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada 2 finally premiered in New York on Monday night, but fans of Sydney Sweeney might be disappointed to learn her cameo was left on the cutting room floor.

Despite filming a three-minute scene alongside Emily Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, the Euphoria star's appearance was removed because it reportedly didn't fit the flow of the opening sequence.

Insiders say the production team found the cut difficult to make, but with Sweeney recently returning to screens in the third season of Euphoria, she isn't exactly struggling for work.

The sequel, which hits cinemas on 1 May, is still packed with high-profile stars from the worlds of fashion and music.

Lady Gaga makes a notable appearance and has even contributed a new track called Runway to the soundtrack, while supermodel Naomi Campbell and former Versace creative director Donatella Versace both filmed scenes for the project.

However, Sweeney isn't the only casualty of the editing room; Conrad Ricamora’s role as Andy’s roommate was also trimmed after test audiences questioned why Anne Hathaway’s character needed a flatmate at all.

Instead, the film focuses on Andy spending time with Lily, played by Tracie Thoms, to keep the dynamic closer to the 2006 original.

Beyond the cuts, the premiere put to bed several long-standing rumours about who might appear.

While gossip had suggested Jessica Chastain would make an appearance after she was spotted in New York during filming, it turns out the Oscar winner never actually filmed a scene.

Meanwhile, Vogue icon Anna Wintour did visit the set in Milan, but her "gag take" with director David Frankel ended up being partially out of focus because she moved before her cue.

Even without Sweeney’s contribution, the film appears to be leaning heavily into the glamour and high-stakes drama that made the first movie a classic.