Kanye West exits quietly after private visit to Human Rights Center

Kanye West also known as Ye is making headlines again for his highly watched visit to the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Beverly Hills.

The rapper spent around 90 minutes inside the Jewish human rights organisation on Monday evening, keeping a low profile as he exited without addressing questions, heading straight to his car.

While details of the visit remain private, the setting itself has drawn attention given the backlash he has faced over past antisemitic remarks.

In recent months, Ye has publicly attempted to reset the narrative.

Earlier this year, he issued a lengthy apology, acknowledging he had “lost touch with reality” and expressing regret over his comments that he is committed to accountability and change.

The visit comes at a time when his professional schedule has taken several hits.

A number of performances have been disrupted, including a planned show in Marseille being postponed indefinitely, while other appearances have faced complications following controversy surrounding his past statements.

His removal from major festival line-ups and restrictions in certain regions have also added to the challenges surrounding his return to the stage.

A concert in India is expected to mark his first performance in the country as it remains on the calendar, with fans closely watching.