Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are dating: Reports

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been quietly getting to know each other over the past couple of months, a source has told PEOPLE exclusively, as speculation about a potential romance between the pair continues to build.

"They've been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months," the source confirmed.

Neither Jenner, 30, nor Elordi, 28, has publicly commented on the rumours, but the buzz intensified after the first weekend of Coachella, with fans closely tracking the pair's movements and connections.

The two have long moved in the same circles.

Elordi attended Jenner's birthday celebration back in 2022, and earlier this year they were spotted in deep conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, a sighting that set tongues wagging.

Jenner was most recently linked to Bad Bunny, with the pair parting ways in December 2023 after less than a year together.

She has previously been in relationships with Devin Booker and Ben Simmons, and has also been linked to Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky and Harry Styles.

She has consistently kept her personal life close to her chest, and explained why in a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia.

"For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships. I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier."

When she does fall, though, she falls quickly.

"I am very much someone who, I am love at first sight type of person," she told Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle platform Poosh.

"I know I am gonna fall in love with you the second that I meet you."

She described the feeling as rare but unmistakable, and said she simply doesn't understand the concept of gradually falling for someone over time.

Elordi has kept his own romantic life largely private. He has previously been linked to Olivia Jade, Kaia Gerber, Zendaya and Joey King.