Sydney Sweeney scene removed from ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ sparks curiosity

Sydney Sweeney was supposed to appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2 but that didnt happen.

But her short cameo has now been cut from the final film, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The actress already filmed a small scene for the movie, which was expected to show her in a fashion related moment early in the story.

In the scene, Sweeney even played herself while working with a celebrity client.

But later, the makers decided not to keep it in the final version.

A source explained that it was a creative choice and the scene did not really fit well with the flow of the film.

Even though it was already shot, it was removed so the story would feel smoother and more connected.

The film still features big names like Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, continuing the world of fashion and drama from the original movie.

Reports say the team still appreciated Sydney’s involvement and the decision was not personal but just about how the final cut worked.

The movie is still set to release in cinemas on May 1 and all fans are waiting to see how the sequel continues the story.