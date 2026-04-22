Blake Lively reveals what she lost due to Justin Baldoni’s smear campaign

Blake Lively is seeking over $290 million in damages from Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Productions, claiming their alleged smear campaign has devastated her career, her companies and her personal wellbeing, a significant increase from the $161 million she cited in November 2025.

Court documents filed on 17 April reveal the full scale of Lively's financial claims ahead of the pair's trial, scheduled for 18 May.

The Gossip Girl actress alleges that Baldoni's alleged use of terms like "tone deaf," "bully" and "mean girl" to damage her reputation cost her between $36.5 and $40.5 million.

Statements made by Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman during the course of the dispute are claimed to have caused a further $24.3 million in losses, calculated by quantifying the online reach of those statements and their impact.

Her experts estimate lost income, spanning studio films, independent projects and a limited TV series, at between $34.3 million and $87.8 million, with the majority of those losses attributed to missed opportunities between August 2024 and August 2029.

Her companies Betty Booze and Blake Brown are said to have suffered between $39.6 million and $143.5 million in profit losses as a direct result of the legal battle.

She is also seeking between $250,000 and $400,000 for the "pain and suffering, physical pain, and humiliation" she allegedly endured.

Baldoni's legal team pushed back in their own April 17 filing, arguing that descriptions of Lively as a "mean girl" or "difficult to work with" had been circulating long before she began working with Baldoni and Wayfarer, and therefore did not cause additional harm to a reputation that was already under scrutiny.

The case has already seen a federal judge dismiss ten of Lively's original thirteen claims, including her sexual harassment allegations, on legal and technical grounds.

The three remaining claims, breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting in retaliation, will go before a jury next month.