‘Michael’ director speaks out as accusations around Jackson face new debate

Michael director Antoine Fuqua has shared his views on the long running accusations linked to Michael Jackson, as conversation around the film grows again before its release.

The movie is coming out on April 22 and its about the story of Jackson’s life.

But even before release, it already created a lot of buzz all over the internet because it touches on very sensitive parts of his past.

Over the years, some serious allegations were made against the late icon, which he always denied and his estate still continues to reject.

In a recent interview, Fuqua said he is not fully convinced about the accusations, but also admitted that he does not know the full truth of what really happened.

He, however, explained that from the outside, it is never easy to understand cases like this because there are always many sides and hidden details.

The director also added that sometimes money or personal reasons can play a role in legal disputes, which can make situations even more complicated.

Fuqua’s comments have now added more discussion online, especially since the film is based on real people and real events.

Some agree with what he said, while others feel it brings more debate to an already sensitive topic.

As the release date comes closer, attention around both the film and the controversy keeps growing.