Maryam Nawaz claims she has 'evidence' against Faiz Hamid

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that she has evidence against Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid, but not against former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Her comments came while speaking during Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan" following a high drama that went at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence for hours on Sunday.

Earlier, Maryam had said that "traces" that Lt Gen (retd) Hamid left behind can still be found in the institution, which are supporting the former prime minister to date.

“He (Khan) is still being facilitated by the traces of the previous establishment, as their interests are interlinked," Maryam said.

Speaking about PTI's "Jail Bharo Tehreek", Maryam said that no movement was a bigger failure than this one.

"They [PTI leadership] kept telling their workers to fill up the jails and were sitting at home themselves out of fear," she said.



"Imran Khan said the 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' was successful, but I have never seen such a failed movement in history," she said, adding that the PTI chair had plastered his leg for fear of going to jail.



'No comparison between Nawaz, Imran'

Maryam said there was no comparison between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Khan as Nawaz was a "brave person because he faced jail in a bad condition while Imran Khan had never been to jail".

She also ridiculed Khan on social media for avoiding arrest by the Islamabad police. In a tweet, she asked her father and party supremo Nawaz to lend some bravery to "coward" Khan to face the courts of law instead of hiding at his residence in Lahore.

She tagged Nawaz and said: “Listen @NawazSharifMNS, please lend a little courage to Imran Khan.”

She said the "lion" [Nawaz Sharif] was innocent; he came to Pakistan from London, holding her daughter’s [Maryam Nawaz’s] hand and presented himself for arrest.

“If a jackal is a thief, he hides behind other’s daughters and uses them as a shield for fear of his arrest,” she said, adding that the nation had now come to know the difference between a lion and a jackal.

"Imran Khan is hiding his daughter and lied in an official declaration form. They were caught taking money from Israel and India in foreign funding and they did not spend even a day in jail," she said.