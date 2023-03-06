 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 06 2023
Did Jubin Nautiyal copy Taher Shah's 'Eye to Eye'?

Monday Mar 06, 2023

A collage of Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal in Mast Ankhain (left) and Pakistani singer Taher Shah in Eye to Eye
When someone says "Eye to eye", one of the most "infamous" songs in Pakistan's history by Taher Shah comes to mind as it was a track that had broken the internet in Pakistan in 2013.

Besides garnering unusual popularity, the rib-tickling song had provided Pakistanis with some of the best and most hilarious memes ever.

Recently, Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal — who has been previously called out for copying Pakistani songs — has released another song "Mast Ankhein" and people can't help thinking that the singer has again taken the inspiration from the viral song "Eye to Eye" by Taher Shah.

The music and tune of Nautiyal's song are strikingly similar to such an extent that this time, a music composer from his own country has spotted it.

Jumani compared video of Jubin Nautiyal's "Mast Ankhain" with Taher Shah's "Eye to Eye" on Instagram in a video, asking his followers if he was the only one "who thinks that the song was inspired" by Taher Shah's "Eye to Eye".

Not only this, but the YouTube content creator also pointed out the resemblance in Nautiyal's get-up for the song with Taher Shah's trademark look.

Jumani created a mashup of the two songs by arranging bits from them in musical sequence, which made many viewers burst into laughter. 

Have a look at the comments here: 

