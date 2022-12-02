Jubin Nautiyal falls from building staircase, suffers multiple injuries

 
Jubin Nautiyal will be undergoing surgery on his right arm, reports
Singer Jubin Nautiyal recently got injured in an accident after falling from the staircase of a building.

As per the sources, Jubin was immediately rushed to the hospital as he suffered multiple injuries due to the accident.

The singer has broken his elbow, hurt his head and cracked his ribs. He will be undergoing a surgery on his right arm, also the doctors have suggested Jubin not to use his right arm, reports.

Jubin Nautiyal is widely-known for some hit songs namely: Lut Gaye, Hamnava Mere, Raataan Lambiyaan, Tum Hi Aana, Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage.

PinkVilla reported that Nautiyal revealed that there are many songs that he would have loved to compose. “There are many songs I'd have loved to compose. Some cult classic songs that have stayed with me since the beginning of my career are 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai'. 'Badi Door se Aaye Hain Pyaar Ka Tofa Laye Hain' is another song I'd have loved to compose because of its lyrics, it is absolutely beautiful and out of the world.”

“I performed 'Yeh Jeevan Hai' when I was very young and didn't even know the composer of the track and how the process of music works. I used to jokingly tell people that I have conceptualized the track.”

