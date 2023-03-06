‘Confused’ Prince Harry has ‘found himself in a bottomless pit’

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly found himself at the bottom of a “bottomless pit” because of his own self-analysis.”



Royal commentator and expert Ingrid Seward made these admissions.

Her revelations were made in a piece for The Sun, and address the ‘vulnerable’ nature of Prince Harry’s antics against the Firm.

In the eyes of Ms Seward, Prince Harry needs to ‘stop blaming’ other people or things that are allegedly his own fault.

“He said he has been in this ‘trauma’ since he was 12 but in his book he said he was numb at that age.”

“Harry is always changing his story,” she pointed out.

“He is a very impressionable and vulnerable man and he has been digging so deeply into his own self-analysis that he has found himself in a bottomless pit.”

“At this point its safe to say, “he just seems confused.”