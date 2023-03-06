 
Monday Mar 06 2023
Prince Harry’s spared world from ‘Harry the Early Years’ memoir

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Experts rejoice as Prince Harry has finally decided to spare the world from having to endure another memoir on his early years.

Royal commentator and expert Robert Jobson made these admissions.

Her revelations were made in a piece for The Sun, and address the ‘vulnerable’ nature of Prince Harry’s antics against the Firm.

“The King gets another ­slating as H does an ‘act of service’ telling of his woes.”

“In therapy, Harry says: ‘I was most scared about losing the memory of my mum’.”

“But at least this lack of memory of the late Princess spares us from another tome — Harry the Early Years.”

