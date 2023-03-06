King Charles desperately ‘wants’ Prince Harry at his coronation

King Charles 'desperately wants' his son Prince Harry to attend his coronation in May as the monarch still loves him despite the difficulties the past few years in their relationship.



The Daily Telegraph, per Courier Mail, quoted royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams as saying “The King has not turned his back on his son, he loves him desperately, despite the difficulties the past few years in their relationship, but he is hellbent on inviting his son to the coronation and wants him there on the day he is crowned and has said the family can stay at Buckingham Palace.”

Richard Fitzwilliams remarks come a day after Prince Harry and Meghan received an invitation to his father King Charles coronation.

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a spokesperson for Harry said.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."