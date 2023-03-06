Eugene Levy says Jennifer Coolidge's stardom is 'so well deserved'

Everyone’s favourite dad from Schitt’s Creek, Eugene Levy is pleased that Jennifer Coolidge is finally getting the recognition she deserves.

Jennifer Coolidge has received several nominations for her character in HBO’s black comedy-drama The White Lotus. Coolidge plays Tanya, a troubled woman on holiday, in Mike White's series which follows guests and employees of a fictitious resort chain as they grapple with psychosocial distresses.

Coolidge received critical acclaim for the show and won a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for the performance.

Levy who worked alongside Coolidge in American Pie told The Guardian:

“It’s so well deserved. She truly is a very funny, quirky, beautiful person. In The White Lotus, Jennifer finally got a role that reflected who she is.”

“I love that she’s getting all these plaudits, partly because it gives her the opportunity to make thank you speeches that turn out to be the highlight of the entire awards show.”

Coolidge is also part of Netflix's new horror film, We Have a Ghost, in which she takes on the role of a psychic TV medium.