 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Eugene Levy says Jennifer Coolidge's stardom is 'so well deserved'

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Eugene Levy says Jennifer Coolidges stardom is so well deserved

Everyone’s favourite dad from Schitt’s Creek, Eugene Levy is pleased that Jennifer Coolidge is finally getting the recognition she deserves.

Jennifer Coolidge has received several nominations for her character in HBO’s black comedy-drama The White Lotus. Coolidge plays Tanya, a troubled woman on holiday, in Mike White's series which follows guests and employees of a fictitious resort chain as they grapple with psychosocial distresses.

Coolidge received critical acclaim for the show and won a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for the performance.

Levy who worked alongside Coolidge in American Pie told The Guardian:

“It’s so well deserved. She truly is a very funny, quirky, beautiful person. In The White Lotus, Jennifer finally got a role that reflected who she is.”

“I love that she’s getting all these plaudits, partly because it gives her the opportunity to make thank you speeches that turn out to be the highlight of the entire awards show.”

Coolidge is also part of Netflix's new horror film, We Have a Ghost, in which she takes on the role of a psychic TV medium. 

More From Entertainment:

Royal family must be 'thankful' to Prince Harry for making 'no direct attack' on monarch

Royal family must be 'thankful' to Prince Harry for making 'no direct attack' on monarch
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ sweet daily after-school request

Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ sweet daily after-school request
Joaquin Phoenix begins shooting for ‘Joker 2: Folie a Deux’ in Los Angeles

Joaquin Phoenix begins shooting for ‘Joker 2: Folie a Deux’ in Los Angeles

Camilla dubbed 'strong woman' for supporting Charles despite bad public treatment

Camilla dubbed 'strong woman' for supporting Charles despite bad public treatment

Australian singer Kylie Minogue turns down offer to perform at King Charles coronation

Australian singer Kylie Minogue turns down offer to perform at King Charles coronation
Andrew Tate dispels cancer diagnosis, days after manager confirmed it

Andrew Tate dispels cancer diagnosis, days after manager confirmed it
Gerard Pique reportedly runs over paparazzo when asked about Shakira diss track

Gerard Pique reportedly runs over paparazzo when asked about Shakira diss track

Victoria, David Beckham feel Nicola Peltz’ dad has created ‘unnecessary drama’ with lawsuit

Victoria, David Beckham feel Nicola Peltz’ dad has created ‘unnecessary drama’ with lawsuit
Seth Rogen’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’ full cast list revealed

Seth Rogen’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’ full cast list revealed
'Star Trek: Discovery' to end with season 5 in 2024

'Star Trek: Discovery' to end with season 5 in 2024
Keanu Reeves regrets turning down ‘Wolverine’ role? Deets inside

Keanu Reeves regrets turning down ‘Wolverine’ role? Deets inside