 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Last of Us' Troy Baker gushes over Pedro Pascal's performance

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

The Last of Us Troy Baker gushes over Pedro Pascals performance
'The Last of Us' Troy Baker gushes over Pedro Pascal's performance

Troy Baker, who voiced Joel Miller in The Last of Us videogames, is all praise of Pedro Pascal's performance in the show.

During an interview with IGN, the actor said, "The thing that I wanted more than anything was for whoever was going to play Joel to just show me something new about the role," Baker said. "Was there something that I overlooked? Was there something that I missed? Was there something that I didn't know?"

"The second that I found out that they cast Pedro," he went on, "I was like, 'Oh, well, we're bulletproof now.' Because obviously his pedigree as an actor is incontrovertible, but it's also the fact that he has embraced this character with such loving arms. And I couldn't imagine more careful hands for this character to be in."

The Last of Us, starring Pascal received critical praise for his portrayal of Joel in the show.

More From Entertainment:

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 releases highlight medley for new album

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 releases highlight medley for new album
K-Pop group New Jeans overtake BTS on Melon Chart

K-Pop group New Jeans overtake BTS on Melon Chart
Richard Williams suggests ‘It’s time to forgive’ Will Smith for Oscars slap

Richard Williams suggests ‘It’s time to forgive’ Will Smith for Oscars slap
Mel Brooks releases ‘History of the World’ sequel, 40 years on

Mel Brooks releases ‘History of the World’ sequel, 40 years on
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ props, costumes auction raises whopping $555k

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ props, costumes auction raises whopping $555k
K-pop group NMIXX release concept photos for new comeback

K-pop group NMIXX release concept photos for new comeback
Last original Lynyrd Skynyrd member Gary Rossington dies age 71

Last original Lynyrd Skynyrd member Gary Rossington dies age 71
Michael Buble believes he looks '15lbs fatter' without his beard

Michael Buble believes he looks '15lbs fatter' without his beard
Meghan Markle's pal appears enjoying Chris Rock's digs at Duchess

Meghan Markle's pal appears enjoying Chris Rock's digs at Duchess
Justin Bieber seemingly aimed at Selena Gomez amid feud with Hailey, fans react

Justin Bieber seemingly aimed at Selena Gomez amid feud with Hailey, fans react
K-pop group Stray Kids have finished filming for their new music video

K-pop group Stray Kids have finished filming for their new music video
Royal family must be 'thankful' to Prince Harry for making 'no direct attack' on monarch

Royal family must be 'thankful' to Prince Harry for making 'no direct attack' on monarch