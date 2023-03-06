 
Mel Brooks releases ‘History of the World’ sequel, 40 years on

New York: Better late than never: More than 40 years after Mel Brooks released his slapstick movie "History of the World: Part 1," the 96-year-old has finally served up part two.

The sequel to the cult 1981 film that parodies religion and key moments in history can be seen on the American streaming platform Hulu starting Monday in series format.

Brooks lends his voice to eight episodes of "History of the World, Part II," which he produced and co-wrote with actors Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, and Wanda Sykes.

"His comedy mind is still so sharp. I mean, the guy has an insane life force and he´s still got jokes," Kroll said last month about Brooks, whose career began in the 1940s.

"History of the World: Part 1" enjoyed worldwide success for its often crude jokes that lampooned historical figures from the Stone Age to the French Revolution.

Forty-two years later, the New York-born Brooks has kept his promise.

Born in 1926 in Brooklyn, Brooks has spent his life mocking Hitler in various productions, including his hit musical "The Producers."

