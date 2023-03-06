 
K-Pop group New Jeans overtake BTS on Melon Chart

They have broken yet another Melon Chart record

Rookie K-pop band New Jeans have surpassed global superstars BTS with their song Ditto. They have dethroned BTS’ Dynamite to claim the song that has charted at No. 1 for the longest among of time.

On March 5th, the song officially marked its 76th day at the No. 1 spot on Melon’s Daily Chart, officially making them the first group to have remained at No. 1 for so long in the chart’s history. The daily chart was initially launched back in January 2014.

They also broke another one of Melon Chart's records, with Ditto becoming the first song to have claimed the No. 1 spot on their weekly charts for ten consecutive weeks. The only other song to have spent longer than ten weeks on the chart is BTS’ Dynamite, but it did not chart at the top spot consecutively.

