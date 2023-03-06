 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 releases highlight medley for new album

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

He also released the track list for the comeback
He also released the track list for the comeback  

K-pop boy band GOT7's BamBam has posted a highlight medley showcasing his upcoming full length album called Sour & Sweet.

The video shows the idol walking through a dark airport before getting into the snippets of the song, switching between real life clips and animation. He released the track list for the album on March 3rd as well which includes the songs Feather, Take It Easy, Ghost, title track Sour & Sweet, Let's Dance, About You, Tippy Toe and Wings.

His comeback schedule hints at what's to come as well, with the highlight medley being second on the list. According to the posted schedule, the video will be followed by several concept photos, the music video teaser, the digital cover, his performance video teaser, one last poster and then finally the album itself along with the music video. 

