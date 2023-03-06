Jamie Lee Curtis addresses viral SAG Awards moment with Michelle Yeoh, ‘no idea’

Jamie Lee Curtis has finally addressed the viral SAG Awards moment with Michelle Yeoh, where she kissed her Everything Everywhere All at Once after a big win.

Curtis, 64, took home the awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for in Everything Everywhere All at Once during the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards last Sunday.

Before taking to the stage, Curtis hugged her co-star and planted a kiss on her.

Speaking to ET's Will Marfuggi at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Curtis said she had "no idea" she kissed Yeoh.

"I didn't know I actually kissed Michelle until they showed me," Curtis revealed. "I'm telling you, the word shocked -- you people, you must think we all think we're gonna win things. I'm not of that ilk. I don't wake up and going like, 'Mhm...gonna win.' I don't think about it. I try not to think about it for one second because it's not about that for me. It's about the actual work I get to do, and the rest of this is sort of the make-believe part."

She continued, "Weirdly enough, since the make-believe part is the work, this part is make-believe to me. So, I'm in shock when that happened, and I don't really remember what happened."

When asked what she said to Yeoh after the kiss, Curtis simply said "I love her. We love each other."

Everything Everywhere All at Once also swept the Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking home seven major awards including Best Feature.