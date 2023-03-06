 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Kai from K-pop group EXO releases comeback teaser

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

The album is set to come out on March 13th
The album is set to come out on March 13th

K-pop group EXO’s Kai has unveiled a new mood sampler for his comeback Rover on March 6th. The video shows the idol standing in between several geometrical shapes with the color palette of the sampler being green, white and black.

The artist also revealed multiple comeback teasers on March 3rd featuring him donning a pair of angel wings paired with neon green lighting. So far the angel wings have made it into several of the album’s teaser images, meaning it is likely strongly connected to the comeback’s concept.

He released his first mood sampler on March 1st, which showed him standing in the middle of a black and white spiral, staring directly into the camera. The album itself is set to come out on March 13th along with a mysterious movie called Film: Kai which will come out on the 20th. 

More From Entertainment:

Oscar movies highlight very real threats to our own planet

Oscar movies highlight very real threats to our own planet
Willem Dafoe reveals reason for growing moustache

Willem Dafoe reveals reason for growing moustache
Candice Patton bids emotional goodbye to 'The Flash'

Candice Patton bids emotional goodbye to 'The Flash'
Jamie Lee Curtis addresses viral SAG Awards moment with Michelle Yeoh, ‘no idea’

Jamie Lee Curtis addresses viral SAG Awards moment with Michelle Yeoh, ‘no idea’
'Stranger Things' actor Jamie Campbell Bower wants to play Scarecrow

'Stranger Things' actor Jamie Campbell Bower wants to play Scarecrow
Mahershala Ali first choice to play Joel in 'The Last of Us': Jeffrey Pierce

Mahershala Ali first choice to play Joel in 'The Last of Us': Jeffrey Pierce
Johnny Depp sells Heath Ledger, Bob Marley portraits for thousands of dollars

Johnny Depp sells Heath Ledger, Bob Marley portraits for thousands of dollars

Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change

Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change
David Beckham, son Brooklyn don matching black turtleneck jumpers, ‘who wore it best?’

David Beckham, son Brooklyn don matching black turtleneck jumpers, ‘who wore it best?’
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 releases highlight medley for new album

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 releases highlight medley for new album
Netflix making documentary series about convicted pedophile Gary Glitter

Netflix making documentary series about convicted pedophile Gary Glitter
Ryan Reynolds shares shocking opinion about 'Green Lantern'

Ryan Reynolds shares shocking opinion about 'Green Lantern'