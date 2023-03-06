Kai from K-pop group EXO releases comeback teaser

The album is set to come out on March 13th

K-pop group EXO’s Kai has unveiled a new mood sampler for his comeback Rover on March 6th. The video shows the idol standing in between several geometrical shapes with the color palette of the sampler being green, white and black.

The artist also revealed multiple comeback teasers on March 3rd featuring him donning a pair of angel wings paired with neon green lighting. So far the angel wings have made it into several of the album’s teaser images, meaning it is likely strongly connected to the comeback’s concept.

He released his first mood sampler on March 1st, which showed him standing in the middle of a black and white spiral, staring directly into the camera. The album itself is set to come out on March 13th along with a mysterious movie called Film: Kai which will come out on the 20th.