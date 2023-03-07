 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan honeymoon was 'closely guarded secret' in Mediterranean

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon his secret honeymoon with Meghan Markle.

Away from the media and paparazzi, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex jetted off to Mediterranian to relax ays after their wedding.

Writing about it, Harry shares: "Our honeymoon was a closely guarded secret. We left London in a car disguised as a removals van, the windows covered with cardboard, and went to the Mediterranean for ten days. Glorious to be away, on the sea, in the sun. But we were also sick."

Harry continues in his book: "The build-up to the wedding had worn us down. We returned just in time for the official June celebration of Granny’s birthday. Trooping the Color: one of our first public appearances as newlyweds. Everyone present was in a good mood, upbeat."

