 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's spy-thriller 'Citadel': Trailer releases

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Citadel is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on April 28
'Citadel' is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on April 28

The trailer of much-awaited series Citadel; starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the key roles has been released.

The spy-thriller series has been garnering attention ever since its teasers ad posters have been released. The promising trailer of the show is stealing all the limelight on internet.

The trailer of the show reveals that the series is based on story of two spies played by Richard and Priyanka. The two of them forget their exciting past due to a blast that changes everything. The duo then works together on a mission as they try to remember their past and to save the future.

The 2 minutes and 5 seconds snippet gauges attention in a way that it makes one want to binge watch the entire series. Also, the production design and visualization captured under the direction of Russo-brothers is extremely breath taking.

On the other hand, the on-screen chemistry of Chopra and Madden is setting the screen on fire. In short, Citadel is a complete package starting from the acting to technical/creative aspect.

See Trailer:

Citadel also features Roland Maller, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville among others. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime on April 28, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber marriage ‘stronger than ever’ amid Selena Gomez feud

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber marriage ‘stronger than ever’ amid Selena Gomez feud
Avril Lavigne and Tyga confirm romance with PDA moment at Paris Fashion Week

Avril Lavigne and Tyga confirm romance with PDA moment at Paris Fashion Week
Prince Harry, Meghan honeymoon was 'closely guarded secret' in Mediterranean

Prince Harry, Meghan honeymoon was 'closely guarded secret' in Mediterranean
Meghan Markle saw 'snipers' after walking up the aisle on wedding day

Meghan Markle saw 'snipers' after walking up the aisle on wedding day
Prince Harry says archbishop hands were 'shaking' due to cameras at wedding

Prince Harry says archbishop hands were 'shaking' due to cameras at wedding
Prince Harry 'could not hear music' over 'hearbeat sound' after seeing bride Meghan

Prince Harry 'could not hear music' over 'hearbeat sound' after seeing bride Meghan
Prince William felt 'guilty' after wedding 'business' between Kate and Meghan

Prince William felt 'guilty' after wedding 'business' between Kate and Meghan
Meghan Markle 'believed' father when he 'swore' he did not help media

Meghan Markle 'believed' father when he 'swore' he did not help media
Meghan Markle knew father's 'pride was wounded' with 'hanging belly' headline

Meghan Markle knew father's 'pride was wounded' with 'hanging belly' headline
Prince Harry recalls 'big piece' of his mother Princess Diana's legacy

Prince Harry recalls 'big piece' of his mother Princess Diana's legacy
Prince Harry accused of sending 'worrying message' to young people

Prince Harry accused of sending 'worrying message' to young people
Will Smith's son Jaden steals limelight at star-studded fashion show in Paris

Will Smith's son Jaden steals limelight at star-studded fashion show in Paris