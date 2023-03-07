Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's spy-thriller 'Citadel': Trailer releases

'Citadel' is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on April 28

The trailer of much-awaited series Citadel; starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the key roles has been released.

The spy-thriller series has been garnering attention ever since its teasers ad posters have been released. The promising trailer of the show is stealing all the limelight on internet.

The trailer of the show reveals that the series is based on story of two spies played by Richard and Priyanka. The two of them forget their exciting past due to a blast that changes everything. The duo then works together on a mission as they try to remember their past and to save the future.

The 2 minutes and 5 seconds snippet gauges attention in a way that it makes one want to binge watch the entire series. Also, the production design and visualization captured under the direction of Russo-brothers is extremely breath taking.

On the other hand, the on-screen chemistry of Chopra and Madden is setting the screen on fire. In short, Citadel is a complete package starting from the acting to technical/creative aspect.

See Trailer:

Citadel also features Roland Maller, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville among others. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime on April 28, reports Pinkvilla.