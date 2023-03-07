Chris Rock ‘ready to move on’ from Will Smith slap after Netflix special

File Footage

Chris Rock is reportedly ready to leave Will Smith Oscars slap behind after opening up about it during his Netflix’s comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.



The Everybody Hates Chris star said “everything” he wanted to say about the controversial incident a year after it shook the world and he is now “ready” to move past it.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the comedian believes “he has done the right thing since it went down” and can now “relax” that his hard work has paid off.

"Everyone was very happy with how it turned out,” the insider said of the show, before adding that Rock was "in his element and was calm and comfortable onstage."

The insider said that the standup gig was a “big deal” for Rock as it was the first time that he addressed the slap and also that it was a live event.

"He said everything he wanted to say," the source added, "It was funny, self-deprecating, and thought-provoking” and now “Chris is ready to move on."

"Chris thinks his Netflix special was amazing and he feels great," another insider revealed. "He is glad he waited to debut his material on Netflix for such a big audience and to finally share his reaction to what happened with Will. “

The outlet further shared, "Chris’ comedian friends have had his back throughout everything, including Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld. His crew all sticks together and agreed Will was out of line for slapping Chris.”

“They all appreciate the way Chris handled it and feel like it helps all of them because comedians should not be attacked or hit. Chris is in a great place and happy. He came out on top and believes he has done the right thing since it went down. He is grateful for all the support."