Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes fights to secure 'Rachael Ray' slot

Amy Robach and T.J Holmes are eyeing their television comeback on the Rachael Ray's show timeslot after the chef calls it quits.



"The first of the dominos have fallen," an insider spilt the beans to RadarOnline.

"Amy and TJ will be talking to the distributors behind Rachael Ray and pitching themselves, no doubt. They view this as the first of their chances to make it back onto television screens and not on ABC."

Moreover, Robach and Holmes are priming themselves to return with a bang on the television after their scandalous ABC exit.

The lovebird "aren't done with television and remain confident another network or cable channel will see the value in their undeniable chemistry," with a source snitched to the outlet that "some of the best television double acts have been lovers!"

But their comeback might delay as their teams advise the pair to capture the right time to pitch their real-life love affair.

"They're being urged by managers to wait for the next round of syndicated television pitches to present to buyers a new format that would rival their old slot at ABC," the insider disclosed.

However, the move raised some eyebrows, given their history at the ABC, but the highly-placed source is confident about their return.

"Can they pull it off? Stranger things have happened." they laughed. "Daytime television is a different ballgame these days, and TJ and Amy have what it takes. They are not too scarred from the scandal."

Robach and Holmes's affair hit rock bottom when Daily Mail outed the couple by publishing cosy pictures of the pair.

The romance scandal turned into a PR disaster for ABC, which, in response, launched an internal investigation into the matter.

Eventually, the GMA3 stars cut a deal with the network to let go of their spots in exchange for plushy deals.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the network said. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."