Tuesday Mar 07 2023
Keanu Reeves reveals he’s pushed his limits in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Keanu Reeves channeled the ultimate Hollywood glam in London as he attended the star-studded premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4 on Monday.

Reeves, 58, has returned to the popular franchise’s titular character after last seen in 2019s John Wick: Chapter 3.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk on the red carpet, the Matrix actor revealed that the character of John tested his limits. “I try really hard, but with John, you have to try just a little bit harder.”

Playing John Wick again, Reeves said, “I like his humour, I like his will, I like his grief and it’s really fun to play him in these films, these films are fun.”

Reeves looked dapper in a dark green corduroy suit as he walked the red carpet. He was seen carrying a black umbrella as he stepped out his car.

John Wick fourth instalment hits cinemas this month. Reeves’ Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne will return as The Bowery King, Ian McShane will play Winston, Lance Reddick as Charon and singer Rina Sawayama will be making her film debut as Akira.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will release in theatres on March 24.

