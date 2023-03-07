Prince Harry faces deportation from US over his latest stunt?

Prince Harry has attracted massive backlash for his latest comments during an online therapy session with Dr Gabor Mate.

The Duke of Sussex could lose his US visa after he spoke about his use of psychedelic drugs in a recent live online therapy session.

Harry, who previously spoke that he began therapy after a row with his wife Meghan, has revealed his fondness for drugs in a public session with trauma expert Dr Gabor Mate.



Anti-drug campaigners have slammed the Duke for his latest stunt and accusing him of sending a worrying message to the young people.

"If there’s been an advert for not taking drugs, it’s old Harry isn’t it," said Sky News Piers Morgan.

"US border agents take a dim view of drug use by non-US citizens … another compelling reason why we don’t want them at the King’s coronation – we might end up being stuck with them for good.”



Prince Harry could be denied entry to the United States, following the Duke of Sussex’s admission of drug use in a recent online therapy session with the trauma expert.

"Harry has barely finished the global family trashing tour in support of his treacherous family trashing memoir, inevitably he’s decided the world hasn’t heard quite enough from him," said Morgan.

"So Harry’s latest wheeze is a live therapy session with Dr Gabor Mate – a famed trauma expert – in which he reminded us again that he, Harry, is the world’s biggest victim."

"I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past.”



Morgan pointed out, US immigration officials "take a dim view of drug use by non-US citizens”, and the admission could lead to Harry being denied entry, or even have his visa revoked. Foreign citizens applying for a US visa can be denied entry on either health or criminal grounds.