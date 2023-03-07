 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
DWDeutsche Welle

K-pop group Ateez’s agency announces debut date for new group

By
DWDeutsche Welle

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

They will be debuting at the end of March
They will be debuting at the end of March 

KQ Entertainment, the company behind K-pop group Ateez, have released the debut date for their new group Xikers. They boy band will officially be debuting on March 30th with their first album called HOUSE OF TRICKY : Doorbell Ringing.

The teasers show a playful concept for the group, including the reveal of a character called Tricky who will accompany Xikers on their journey.

The group were known as KQ Fellaz 2 as trainees, with their seniors Ateez using the name KQ Fellaz. Xikers were introduced as a 10 member group last year, with the members Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Hunter, Yujun, Yechan, Minjae, Junmin, Sumin and Seeun.

After revealing the new group, the agency released each member’s pictures and a dance performance video as well. They also launched the group’s social media accounts. 

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra on performing action stunts in ‘Citadel:’ ‘I don’t cover my scar anymore’

Priyanka Chopra on performing action stunts in ‘Citadel:’ ‘I don’t cover my scar anymore’
Phoebe Waller-Bridge announces $120,000 fund for Fringe festival artists

Phoebe Waller-Bridge announces $120,000 fund for Fringe festival artists
K-pop group New Jeans become Levi’s Global Ambassadors

K-pop group New Jeans become Levi’s Global Ambassadors
'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey talks on extremely cold weather during episode 8

'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey talks on extremely cold weather during episode 8
Keanu Reeves responds with gratitude for scientists naming a bacteria after him

Keanu Reeves responds with gratitude for scientists naming a bacteria after him

‘Devastated’ Lewis Capaldi contracts bronchitis ahead of Milan, Zurich shows

‘Devastated’ Lewis Capaldi contracts bronchitis ahead of Milan, Zurich shows
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix 'still living together' after breakup

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix 'still living together' after breakup

I wasn’t pushed as an actor: Idris Elba

I wasn’t pushed as an actor: Idris Elba
Blackpink’s agency confirms last evaluation date for new group

Blackpink’s agency confirms last evaluation date for new group
K-pop soloist Jessi’s ‘Nunu Nana’ hits 200 million views

K-pop soloist Jessi’s ‘Nunu Nana’ hits 200 million views