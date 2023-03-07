K-pop group TXT hit 100 million views on their ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ music video

This is their fifth music video to do so

On March 6, K-pop boy band TXT earned 100 million views on their latest comeback Sugar Rush Ride’s music video. This is also their fastest ever music video to achieve this benchmark.

This is their fifth music video to have accumulated 100 million views, others being Cat & Dog, Blue Hour, Crown and Run Away. The music video for Sugar Rush Ride was originally released on 27th January which means it took the video around 37 days to get to this point.

This breaks the record for their quickest MV to hit 100 million views, with Blue Hour clearing the mark after 211 days in 2021. Sugar Rush Ride is from the group’s latest album called The Name Chapter: Temptation.