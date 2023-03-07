 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group TXT hit 100 million views on their ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ music video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

This is their fifth music video to do so
This is their fifth music video to do so 

On March 6, K-pop boy band TXT earned 100 million views on their latest comeback Sugar Rush Ride’s music video. This is also their fastest ever music video to achieve this benchmark.

This is their fifth music video to have accumulated 100 million views, others being Cat & Dog, Blue Hour, Crown and Run Away. The music video for Sugar Rush Ride was originally released on 27th January which means it took the video around 37 days to get to this point.

This breaks the record for their quickest MV to hit 100 million views, with Blue Hour clearing the mark after 211 days in 2021. Sugar Rush Ride is from the group’s latest album called The Name Chapter: Temptation. 

More From Entertainment:

Haechan from K-pop group NCT faces house invasion by fans

Haechan from K-pop group NCT faces house invasion by fans
Nicolas Cage doesn't 'need to be in' Marvel Cinematic Universe

Nicolas Cage doesn't 'need to be in' Marvel Cinematic Universe
Jeremy Renner pictured in public for first time since snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner pictured in public for first time since snowplough accident
Priyanka Chopra on performing action stunts in ‘Citadel:’ ‘I don’t cover my scar anymore’

Priyanka Chopra on performing action stunts in ‘Citadel:’ ‘I don’t cover my scar anymore’
'65' star Adam Driver pokes holes in film's fan theory

'65' star Adam Driver pokes holes in film's fan theory

Steven Spielberg rates his 'perfect' movie

Steven Spielberg rates his 'perfect' movie
BBC presenter Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock given Barbie honour

BBC presenter Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock given Barbie honour
Phoebe Waller-Bridge announces $120,000 fund for Fringe festival artists

Phoebe Waller-Bridge announces $120,000 fund for Fringe festival artists
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn backs co-star amid online abuse

'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn backs co-star amid online abuse
K-pop group New Jeans become Levi’s Global Ambassadors

K-pop group New Jeans become Levi’s Global Ambassadors
Bruce Willis's wife shares emotional appeal to paparazzi

Bruce Willis's wife shares emotional appeal to paparazzi
Tim Robbins backs Woody Harrelson COVID rules gripe

Tim Robbins backs Woody Harrelson COVID rules gripe