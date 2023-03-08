Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's 'Sui Dhaga' to release in China

'Sui Dhaga: Made in India' released nationwide on September 28, 2018

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s inspiring movie Sui Dhaga: Made in India is all set to release in China on March 31.

The exciting news came through Varun’s Instagram handle. He announced the special news himself, wrote: “A super special film that won everyone’s love! #SuiDhaga-Made in India is set to release in China on 31st March!”

The film became one of the most highly-admired movies in India and it truly inspired many people in real words.



Sui Dhaga: Made in India had a very moving plot that revolved around a man named Mauji who lived in a small-town. Due to some unexpected turn of events, he gets the responsibility to earn bread and butter for his family. With an aim to start his own garment business, he confronts all odds and pessimists and struggles hard along with wife Mamta to achieve his goal.

Besides Anushka and Varun, the movie also featured Yamini Das, Ashish Verma, Raghubir Yadav Namit Das and others in vital roles.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaga was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film collected a total earning of INR 1.251 billion.