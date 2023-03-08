Prince Edward to meet pop icon Ariana Grande ahead of King's Coronation

Prince Edward will reportedly meet the American singer Ariana Grande on the set of her upcoming film Wicked, starring the pop icon, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh.



Grande is all set to meet the senior member of the Royal Family as their preparations for hunting the artists to perform at King Charles' Coronation are taking a step further.

The 29-year-old, pop artist is in London these days for the filming of Wicked, which is a movie adaptation of the musical.

A film insider told The Sun, "Edward’s visit has been kept under wraps. He’d been invited as a guest of honour, and now he is going to actually meet some of the stars, including Ariana."

The Royal Family is currently compiling a list of artists for the Coronation, which will held on Saturday, May 6, and this visit could be the perfect opportunity for Edward to ask the singer if she could perform at the event.

However, as reported by The Sun, sources close to Grande have suggested that the singer and actress will not be at the Coronation.