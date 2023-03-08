 
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

PTI asked to tighten security for Imran Khan-led election rally today

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Supporters of PTI hold party flags during a public gathering (jalsa) at Parade Ground, in Islamabad. — Online
  • Punjab home ministry writes to PTI leader Yasmin Rashid.
  • Requests PTI to ensure cooperation with LEAs, citing security concerns.
  • PTI to launch its election campaign with Chairman Imran Khan in lead today.

The Punjab government has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to make strict security arrangements for today's rally in the provincial capital, which will mark the beginning of party's election campaign.

On Tuesday, PTI had announced launching the election campaign from Lahore in a public gathering with a rally led by Imran Khan.

In light of the uncertain security situation in the country, Punjab's home ministry wrote to PTI leader Yasmin Rashid urging the party to tighten the security for the election rally.

Expressing security concerns, the home ministry said that there would be another public gathering, Aurat March taking place in the city.

"Public gatherings taking place amid the current security situation in the country is not suitable," the ministry said while requesting PTI to ensure cooperation with law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

As the date for polls in Punjab draws closer, the PTI has announced the beginning of its election campaign today under the leadership of party chief Imran Khan.

The election rally will commence from Zaman Park and after passing through the Mall Road Underpass, FC College Underpass, Ichhra, Ferozepur Road close to Muslim Town Morr, Samnabad, LOS Chowk, Lytton Road, MAO College, PMG Chowk, Government College and Central Model School, it will culminate at Data Darbar.

Khan will address the rally at Data Darbar and announce his future line of action. Senior PTI leaders, including newly appointed President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, are also likely to attend the rally.

Section 144 imposed in Lahore ahead of PTI rally, Aurat March

Ex-SBP chief says Pakistanis need to get rid of conspiracy theories

ECP approaches SC for transfer of Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

US announces 500 new scholarships for Pakistani flood-affectees

COAS Asim Munir ‘rejected’ Imran Khan’s request for meeting

Govt moves to address Sindh’s concerns on census after Bilawal's threat

President's power: LHC declares CrPC Section 402-C unconstitutional

PTI comes under criticism for ‘sexist comments’ ahead of Women's Day

‘Some key decisions’ yet to be made before elections: Maryam Nawaz

Zardari hopes Pakistan's forex reserves to rise to $100 billion 'someday'

SHC suspends ECP’s notification for by-polls on 9 NA seats in Karachi

Sindh Council blamed for 'chaos' during Holi at Punjab University

