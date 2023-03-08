Jason Sudeikis talk parenting, setting ‘good examples’ after Olivia Wilde’s split

Jason Sudeikis has just worn his heart on his sleeve and addressed his parenting strategy following the split from Olivia Wilde.

He shared it all with Nischelle Turner, during the course of their chat with Entertainment Tonight.

In it, he started by explaining, “I don't know if they know how hard, they know how often.”

“They know Brennan and Joe real well, and so they see how much we hang out, and laugh and enjoy each other's company, that any of us get the opportunity to find a job where you have so much fun doing it, and if that's the example that myself and Olivia, provide for them, then I'm happy about that. It doesn't have to be in this business necessarily, but if they find -- Daisy wants to be about 10 different things.”

“They like the show, they watch the show. They know all these guys," Sudeikis also added.

During the course of his chat, Sudeikis also admitted, “I don't think I ever could have portrayed a parent, me personally, effectively in a way that I would have believed until becoming one.”

“I don't think I'm a good enough actor to do that kind of make-believe without having that kind of love that enters your life when you have kids.”



