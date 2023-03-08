 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘taught’ therapist to ‘denigrate others to elevate’ himself

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Harry for getting mad at his therapist who only ‘took a page from his book’ and effectively “denigrated others to elevate” himself.

Royal commentator and author Maureen Callahan issued these claims in a piece for the Daily Mail.

She started by questioning, “Can you be a victim while also being a hero? Can you be a paragon of kindness and virtue while insulting your family and baring their private pain? Can you spill their secrets yet demand privacy for yourself and your wife? Prince Harry, master of cogent thought.”

Not to mention, “Dr. Gabor Maté, who led this talk, was sure to make a good portion about himself. He noted that he was none too impressed with all things royal and dismissed the huge chunk of Harry's memoir as 'royal melodrama' that held no interest for him.”

“Please. Even Harry's harshest critics, and I count myself among them, have to admit: His royal life and recent apostasy is the most interesting thing about him. It seems Maté is fluent in the very H&M tactic of denigrating others to elevate oneself.”

More From Entertainment:

'House of the Dragon' actor Matt Smith shares update on season 2 scripting

'House of the Dragon' actor Matt Smith shares update on season 2 scripting
John Williams: Hollywood’s maestro goes for more Oscars history

John Williams: Hollywood’s maestro goes for more Oscars history
Keira Knightley on 'Pirates of the Caribbean': 'I felt stuck'

Keira Knightley on 'Pirates of the Caribbean': 'I felt stuck'
Adidas stuck with Yeezy gear after dropping Kanye West

Adidas stuck with Yeezy gear after dropping Kanye West
Prince Harry not making any personal attack at royal family was a relief: Expert

Prince Harry not making any personal attack at royal family was a relief: Expert

Sacheen Littlefeather sisters speak out against Oscars 2023 tribute

Sacheen Littlefeather sisters speak out against Oscars 2023 tribute

Marvel fans over the moon about 'The Punisher' return

Marvel fans over the moon about 'The Punisher' return
Sarah Ferguson gives Meghan, Harry advice on keeping marriage happy in public eye

Sarah Ferguson gives Meghan, Harry advice on keeping marriage happy in public eye
Meghan Markle, King Charles’ media war ‘giving people whiplash’

Meghan Markle, King Charles’ media war ‘giving people whiplash’
Prince Harry’s eviction proves King Charles demands ‘retribution’

Prince Harry’s eviction proves King Charles demands ‘retribution’
Victoria Beckham fears wedding lawsuit would affect Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz marriage

Victoria Beckham fears wedding lawsuit would affect Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz marriage

Chris Rock’s Netflix Comedy special venue wasn’t a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith

Chris Rock’s Netflix Comedy special venue wasn’t a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith