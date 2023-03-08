Prince Harry ‘taught’ therapist to ‘denigrate others to elevate’ himself

File Footage

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Harry for getting mad at his therapist who only ‘took a page from his book’ and effectively “denigrated others to elevate” himself.



Royal commentator and author Maureen Callahan issued these claims in a piece for the Daily Mail.

She started by questioning, “Can you be a victim while also being a hero? Can you be a paragon of kindness and virtue while insulting your family and baring their private pain? Can you spill their secrets yet demand privacy for yourself and your wife? Prince Harry, master of cogent thought.”

Not to mention, “Dr. Gabor Maté, who led this talk, was sure to make a good portion about himself. He noted that he was none too impressed with all things royal and dismissed the huge chunk of Harry's memoir as 'royal melodrama' that held no interest for him.”

“Please. Even Harry's harshest critics, and I count myself among them, have to admit: His royal life and recent apostasy is the most interesting thing about him. It seems Maté is fluent in the very H&M tactic of denigrating others to elevate oneself.”