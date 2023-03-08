 
entertainment
Cara Delevingne says she checked into rehab after 'heartbreaking' photos went viral

Cara Delevingne got candid on her mental health issues in the latest interview with Vogue.

Speaking to Vogue magazine as their April cover star, Cara Delevigne revealed that after finding herself in a "bad place", she decided to seek help.

As per Daily Mail, the model shared, "I've had interventions of a sort, but I wasn't ready. That's the problem. I hadn't seen a therapist in three years. I just kind of pushed everyone away, which made me realize how much I was in a bad place."

She continued, "I always thought that the work needs to be done when the times are bad, but actually the work needs to be done when they're good. The work needs to be done consistently. It's never going to be fixed or fully healed but I'm okay with that, and that's the difference."

Speaking about quarantining with then-girlfriend Ashely Benson and their breakup, she said, "I just had a complete existential crisis. All my sense of belonging, all my validation—my identity, everything—was so wrapped up in work. And when that was gone."

She further added, "I felt like I had no purpose. I just wasn’t worth anything without work, and that was scary. I got very wrapped up in misery, wallowing, and partying. It was a really sad time."

Cara, 30, shared that she had been "lying" to herself that she was fine but the photographs and the subsequent concern of fans made her realise that she wasn't looking good and needed help.

I hadn’t slept. I was not okay,' she explained. 'It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, "Okay, I don’t look well."

"You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for," the Charlies Angels alum revealed.

The actress cum model also shared that her friends told her, "You deserve a chance to have joy" so she started her "slow" journey to healing.

