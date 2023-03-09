Prince William has ‘no idea where food comes from or how to build a shelter’

File Footage

Royal experts have just accused Prince William of not knowing where the kitchen is, and relying too heavily on the hired help that he’s been surrounded with, his entire life.



These claims have been brought to light by royal expert Daniela Elser.

The admissions in question have been brought to light in a piece for News.com.au.

She referenced author Tom Quinn’s new book Gilded Youth.

The book also offered some insights into Prince William’s ‘complete failure’ to function without the help of paid staffers.

Per Mr Quinn “[William] has never been alone and without paid staff in his life. He would be unable to function without staff.”

“It would be like being abandoned on a desert island when you have no idea where food comes from or how to build a shelter.”