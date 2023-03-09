Prince Harry’s live therapy session is a ‘new low, even for him’

File Footage

Prince Harry has been accused of reaching a ‘new low even for him’ as ‘gawking at freaks fell out of favour long ago’.



Royal commentator and expert Jan Moir made these admissions according to the Daily Mail.

She claims, “Harry even recently allowed himself to be diagnosed by some kind of mind doctor live on a pay-per-view streaming platform, watched by millions around the world. This is a new low, even for him.”

Gawking at freaks fell out of favour in Victorian England, but our exiled prince seems to be opening up a rich new seam of curiosities on his own”.