LQ vs IU: All you need to know about today’s clash

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and an Islamabad United batter during the 16th match of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 27, 2023. — PSL

Lahore Qalandars are set to play against Islamabad United in the top-of-the-table 26th clash of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight today (Thursday) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The Qalandars currently rank at the top of the league table due to a superior net run rate; however, both teams have 12 points each after eight matches.

United, who have already qualified for the playoffs, defeated Multan Sultans in their last match by two wickets after a thrilling finish.

Meanwhile, the Qalandars, who have also booked their place in the last four, lost to Peshawar Zalmi by 35 runs in their last outing.

Tonight’s match promises to be a good contest between the Qalandars’ world-class bowling line, including the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Rashid Khan, and United’s explosive batting, which includes the in-form Colin Munro and the dangerous Alex Hales.

The Qalandars defeated United in the first match between the two sides during the ongoing tournament with a thumping 110-run victory on February 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

The closing ceremony and final will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk), Shane Dadswell.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Gus Atkinson

Remaining PSL 2023 schedule

9 March: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

10 March: Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 2, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

11 March: Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 3, Pindi Cricket Stadium: Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

12 March: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

15 March: Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

16 March: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

17 March: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

19 March: Final, Gaddafi Stadium