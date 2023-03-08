What did Shaheen Shah Afridi say after losing to Peshawar Zalmi?

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi with his father. — Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi tweeted a special message on Tuesday after losing a match against Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.

Taking to Twitter, the star pacer said that it is tough to lose a good game, especially in front of your father — who was in attendance at the match played at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

"Tough one to lose a good game today, and especially in the presence of my father. I always try my best to make you proud Abu," he wrote.

Shaheen also said that his team will try to get the momentum back on Thursday against Islamabad United.

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Lahore Qalandars by 35 runs during the 23rd match of the PSL at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The Qalandars were given a target of 208 runs but they were all out for 172 in 19.4 overs.

Lahore Qalandars, which is the first team to qualify for the playoffs, will come face-to-face with Islamabad United today.

Qalandars are currently at the top of the points table with 12 points while the United are in the second spot with 12 points. Both teams have played eight matches each and won six.