 
sports
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
SDSports Desk

What did Shaheen Shah Afridi say after losing to Peshawar Zalmi?

By
SDSports Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi with his father. — Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi
Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi with his father. — Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi 

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi tweeted a special message on Tuesday after losing a match against Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight. 

What did Shaheen Shah Afridi say after losing to Peshawar Zalmi?

Taking to Twitter, the star pacer said that it is tough to lose a good game, especially in front of your father — who was in attendance at the match played at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

"Tough one to lose a good game today, and especially in the presence of my father. I always try my best to make you proud Abu," he wrote. 

Shaheen also said that his team will try to get the momentum back on Thursday against Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Lahore Qalandars by 35 runs during the 23rd match of the PSL at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. 

The Qalandars were given a target of 208 runs but they were all out for 172 in 19.4 overs.

Lahore Qalandars, which is the first team to qualify for the playoffs, will come face-to-face with Islamabad United today.  

Qalandars are currently at the top of the points table with 12 points while the United are in the second spot with 12 points. Both teams have played eight matches each and won six.

More From Sports:

Pakistan to play T20 series against Afghanistan in Sharjah

Pakistan to play T20 series against Afghanistan in Sharjah
PSL 2023 points table: Islamabad United retain second spot after IU vs MS clash

PSL 2023 points table: Islamabad United retain second spot after IU vs MS clash
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three T20Is in Sharjah

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three T20Is in Sharjah
What do leading PSL cricketers think about Women’s League exhibition matches?

What do leading PSL cricketers think about Women’s League exhibition matches?
Pakistan woman cricketer demands being treated as 'equal brand'

Pakistan woman cricketer demands being treated as 'equal brand'
PSL 2023: Islamabad United trump Multan Sultans

PSL 2023: Islamabad United trump Multan Sultans
Mohammad Hafeez 'robbed' of foreign currency worth millions of rupees

Mohammad Hafeez 'robbed' of foreign currency worth millions of rupees
Mbappe determined to carry PSG past Bayern

Mbappe determined to carry PSG past Bayern
PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi trump Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi trump Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2023: Can Sarfaraz Ahmed play next match?

PSL 2023: Can Sarfaraz Ahmed play next match?
PSL 2023: Abdullah Shafique believes its wrong to associate players with formats

PSL 2023: Abdullah Shafique believes its wrong to associate players with formats
PSL 2023: How can Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators still qualify for playoffs?

PSL 2023: How can Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators still qualify for playoffs?