Archie, Lilibet's titles changed on royal website after King Charles recognises them as Prince and Princes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, have finally been recognised as Prince and Princess by King Charles III.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children - previously listed as "master" and "miss" - are now referred to as "Prince Archie of Sussex" and "Princess Lilibet of Sussex" on the official website of the British royal family.



Buckingham Palace has also made official updates to the line of succession after revealing the new titles of Harry and Meghan's children.

Prince Archie now holds the sixth spot in line to the throne, following his father, who retains his position as fifth despite his recent allegations against the palace. While the couple's daughter Princess Lilibet is now seventh in line to the throne.

There are speculations that the King's move will help ease tension between the Sussexes and the royal family, but it may irk some of the royalists who want the Sussexes to drop their royal titles as they are no more working royals and publicly criticising the family.

Previously, it was reported that Charles wanted to allow Meghan and Harry's children to use their royal titles before the release of the Duke's tell-all memoir "Spare". The discussion between the son and father about whether Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana would use their titles of Prince and Princess was reportedly undertaken in late 2022.

It's to mention here that as per the 1917 Letters Patent, Archie and Lilibet became eligible for the princely titles on September 8, upon Charles's accession to the throne following Queen Elizabeth's death.