Thursday Mar 09 2023
'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown asks fans to stop expecting spin-off

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Netflix Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is ready to wave goodbye to the series after filming the next season.

Millie, played Eleven/ Jane Hopper, a teen girl with psychokinetic abilities, for 4 seasons of the series since it first aired in 2016. 

The streaming giant is looking forward for its fifth and final season that is coming up ahead in 2024.

Kicking of her acting career at the age of 12 with the popular series years ago, Millie, 19, revealed that she is ready to close this chapter of her career.

"I’m definitely ready to wrap up,’ she said "I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now, and we know of it, it’s been in our lives for a very long time"

"But I’m very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up,’ she told Seventeen.

She went on further, "I’m able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I’m really grateful [for the show]."

Earlier this week, the actor David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, and Eleven’s adoptive dad, revealed that the fifth season would start filming in June.

The British actress Millie became widely popular for starring in Enola Holmes franchise and also for being a part of the Godzilla.

The Enola Holmes actor is currently working towards a degree in Human Services, and is also a Goodwill Ambassador for Unicef.

