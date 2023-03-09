Three more terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

Pakistan Army troops in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

Total nine terrorists have been killed in N Waziristan since yesterday.

“Operation was followed by sanitisation of the area," says ISPR.

Terrorists were involved in attacks against forces and civilians.

The security forces on Thursday gunned down three more terrorists in Datta Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

A day earlier, at least six terrorists were killed by the troops during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the area.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation was followed by sanitisation of the area by security forces, during which three more terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire.



Following the recent shootout between the security forces and the militant, the death toll of the terrorists' surged to nine.

The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

Locals of the area appreciated the security forces’ response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, read the statement.

The slain terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians, the ISPR added.



With terrorism rearing its head once again in the country, the civil-military leadership has resolved to accelerate action against the perpetrators of terror attacks in the country.

They, meanwhile, during the last National Apex Committee sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have triggered the security forces to speed up operations against the culprits.